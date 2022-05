@Russian Ministry Of Foreign Affairs tweeted;

�️ The militants of the Azov Neo-Nazi battalion & Ukrainian servicemen, blocked at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, continue to surrender.

▫️ Over the past 24 hours, 694 militants have surrendered – 959 in total.

� Those injured are provided with urgent medical assistance.

@RT tweeted;

962 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered from the Azovstal site in Mariupol – Donetsk Defense HQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZBzWfuHZfI

Reuters

Cc Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Seun

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related