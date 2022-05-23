Russian Tanks Finally Enter Kyiv — Destroyed & On Display (Pictures)

Russian Tanks Finally Enter Kyiv—Destroyed and on Display

Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian fighters have been put on display in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

In the first days of the war, Russian tanks were seen in social media footage traveling through Obolonsky, just 5 miles from central Kyiv.

Bellingcat investigators also geolocated a Russian armored column in March outside Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv, which was Ukrainian forces attacked in an ambush.

They were repelled. Now, the rusted tanks and armored vehicles sit defeated in the city’s central Saint Michaels Square.



https://www.newsweek.com/russian-tanks-enter-kyiv-destroyed-display-ukraine-war-putin-1708929

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related