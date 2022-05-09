Russia’s Massive World War 2 “Victory Day” Military Parade In Moscow (Pictures)

Read President Vladimir Putin’s full speech on Victory Day Parade >> Kremlin RU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAabGKyy7Xg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMzyNQa-Uww

More than 10,000 troops participated in the event, along with armored vehicles and aircraft.

Up to 11,000 troops marched on Moscow’s iconic Red Square on Monday as Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II. The conflict is largely called the Great Patriotic War in Russia, and May 9 is one of the country’s most revered holidays.

The marching columns represented all branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, including airborne troops, military police, national guardsmen and cadets.

More than 130 armored vehicles were led by the iconic T-34-85 tank, which was one of the main ‘workhorses’ of the Red Army during the war.

The state-of-the-art T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) main battle tanks, S-400 air-defense missile systems, and Yars thermonuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles, were among other top-notch weapons showcased on the Red Square.

Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow.

Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops on a ‘day of great victory’ as he addressed a Victory Day parade in Moscow today.

Thousands of Russian troops formed up in the Red Square as Russia marked the day Nazi Germany surrendered in 1945, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Putin used his speech to warn against Western aggression and told his troops they are fighting for the security of Russia against what he claimed were plans to invade.

Vladimir Putin joined the Immortal Regiment march. Photo: TASS.

A Soviet-era motorbike driven by soldiers dressed in Second World War uniforms and emblazoned on the side with the Ukraine ‘Z’ war symbol takes part in a parade in Vladivostok earlier in the day.

Putin watches over a downsized military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Monday, as a fly-past by the air force was cancelled – ostensibly due to bad weather in Moscow.

A Russian intercontinental ballistic missile – though to be the RS-24 Yars capable of carrying up to 10 warheads – drives through the Red Square during Victory Day celebrations.

Russian T-72B3M tanks take part in a military parade through Moscow’s Red Square as part of Victory Day events in Moscow, commemorating Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

A T-34 tank – the main battle tank of the Soviet military during the Second World War – flies a Soviet banner as it processes through the Red Square during Victory Day events in Moscow.

Russian armoured vehicles process through the Red Square as part of a downsized Victory Day parade.

Russian servicemen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.

Russian troops riding atop armoured vehicles salute towards a platform where Vladimir Putin was sitting during Victory Day commemorations in Moscow today.

Russian paratroopers, who were involved in a conflict in Ukraine, drive BTR-MDM armoured personnel carriers during a military parade on Victory Day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a veteran during Victory Day events in Moscow today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Land Forces Oleg Salyukov walk after a military parade on Victory Day.

Russian commanders march through Moscow Red Square on Monday during Victory Day commemorations in Russia.

Putin stopped short of officially declaring war on Ukraine in his speech, a move that many had feared and which could had led to a mobilisation of Russia’s military reserves and an escalation in the fighting.

Russian commanders march through Moscow’s Red Square as part of scaled-down events to mark Victory Day.

Yars thermonuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles that can travel 10,000km (6,213 miles).

Russia troops, their chests baring medals in the orange and black of Saint George’s ribbon – the highest award of Imperial Russia parade through the Red Square

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister who has been rumoured dead several times since the war in Ukraine started, salutes troops as he rides through the Red Square on Victory Day

Russian servicewomen march through the Red Square as part of Victory Day celebrations taking place across the country.

Russian officers march in the Victory Day parade

Kurganets-25 armored infantry fighting vehicles were equipped with the newest Epokha (Epoch) weapons module that allows them to destroy targets with guns and rockets.

Members of a Russian military band march during a parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes to his soldiers as he is driven along Red Square in the Aurus Senat car during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.

Russian soldiers give a soft ‘ura’ cheer to mark the end of Vladimir Putin’s speech during the Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Russian servicemen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.

Russian cadets lead marchers through Red Square during parades to mark Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War Two.

Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers parade through Red Square.

Russian navy sailors march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Russian VDV paratroopers take part in a march through Moscow’s Red Square today

Sergei Shoigu – the Russian defence minister who has been rumoured dead several times since the invasion began – rides atop an open car through Moscow during Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Russian service members take part in a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Russian service members line up before a military parade on Victory Day in Moscow.

Military vehicles roll through the far eastern city of Vladivostok during a military parade, which marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

A Russian tank emblazoned with orange and black stripes of the Saint George’s ribbon – Imperial Russia’s highest.

Russian infantry fighting vehicles take part in Victory Day parades in Vladivostok, in Russia’s far east, on May 9.

Participants wearing historical uniforms ride in WWII-era vehicles during a military parade, which marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Military vehicles roll through the far eastern city of Vladivostok during a military parade marking the end of the Second World War in Europe and the losses suffered by Soviet forces.

Russian Buk-M3 air defense missile systems parade through Red Square.

Russian sailors, rifles carried across their chests, take part in a Victory Day march through the eastern city of Vladivostok.

Servicewomen take part in a military parade, which marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Sailors take part in a military parade as cities across Russia mark Soviet victory over Nazi Germany that ended war in Europe.

Sailors take part in a military parade, which marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

People carry portraits of their relatives – WWII soldiers – as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

People wearing Soviet World War Two uniforms and carrying a Soviet flag take part in Victory Day marches in Vladivostok.

Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade.

The marching columns represented all branches of Russia’s armed forces. They included elite airborne troops, military police, national guardsmen, Cossacks, and cadets.

Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers parade through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade.

A Russian serviceman kisses his girlfriend after taking part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czKIvFGMJPU



RT || DW News || Aljazeera

