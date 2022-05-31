Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal constituency, Honourable Sam Onuigbo has narrowly won the ticket of APC to represent Abia Central ahead of the 2023 general elections, ABN TV reports.

He was declared winner following a run-off election which took place in Umuahia on Sunday.

The election was yesterday declared inconclusive.

Out of 318 accredited voters, he polled a total of 157 to triumph over his rival, Chief Henry Ikoh who polled 152.

Nine votes were voided.

Sen. Nkechi Nwogu had earlier withdrawn from the race.

In his reaction, Hon. Onuigbo while speaking with ABN TV expressed gratitude to the leadership of Abia APC for providing a level playing field for the aspirants as well as the delegates for voting for him.

He pledged to continue to deliver outstanding work that has endeared him to the people of his constituency.

While stating that God alone orders his footsteps, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to those who have supported him, including the APC governorship candidate in the state, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and entire Abians.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/sam-onuigbo-wins-abia-central-apc-senatorial-ticket/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related