The Senator representing Central Senatorial District in Cross River State, Sen. ((Prof.) Sandy Onor has won the Guber Primaries of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and will be the flag bearer of the PDP for the governorship elections come 2023.

He beat six other candidates with a total of 236 votes while Sen. Gershom Bassey who came second polled 175 votes, closely followed by Hon. Danial who polled 147 while Arthur scored 6 votes, Nkoyo Toyo 4 votes, and Filia Henshaw 2 votes.

Sen. (Prof.) Sandy Onor who was voted to represent the Central District of Cross River at the National Assembly in 2019 has been an ardent advocate for quality representation.

Vanguard learned that against all odds, he took the bold step and was the first aspirant to purchase a nomination and interest form and the only aspirant outside the Southern Senatorial District to do so.

With this development, Sen. ( Prof.) Sandy Onor will face whoever emerges as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress and other parties come 2023.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/sandy-onor-clinches-pdp-guber-ticket-in-cross-river/

