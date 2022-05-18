Sanwo-Olu Announces Total Ban Of Okada In 6 Local Government

BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the TOTAL BAN on Okada in some Local Governments in Lagos State, effective from June 1st 2022, The whole of IKEJA, SURULERE, ETI OSA, LAGOS MAINLAND, LAGOS ISLAND and APAPA Local Government Areas.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this order today while speaking with all DPOs and Area Commanders across the State today at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says other security agencies will join in the enforcement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NK11LZzLivQ

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1526904633406414848?t=m3M9UbncDc92G-4jlNcjRw&s=19

