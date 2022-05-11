Sanwo-Olu, Lawal, Dogara, Others Submit Tinubu’s Presidential Nomination Forms

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led other supporters to submit the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The completed forms were submitted to the party at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal who obtained the forms also returned it on behalf of the national leader of the party.

Others who attended included TETFUND Chairman, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Senator Abu Ibrahim, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former EFCC chairman Nuhu Ribadu, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Hon. Seriki Adar, Hon. James Faleke, Hon. Jimmy Benson, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, GAC members like Alhaji Mutiu Areh, Chief James Odumbaku and members of Lagos cabinet.

Tinubu’s nomination form was signed by 420 registered memebers. 370 of the 420 are statutory delegates and 12 of them are sitting governors.

A delegation of Tinubu’s supporters had also picked the form for him on April 30.

