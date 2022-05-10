Sanwo-Olu Submits Nomination And Expression Of Interest Forms

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu submits Nomination and Expression of interest forms in Abuja today.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1524040737012207617?t=oVRvo8k0PCibpXnfB7TPTQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: