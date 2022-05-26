Sanwo-Olu Wins Governorship Primary, Promises To Continue Good Works

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged fellow contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary to join hands with him in moving the state forward.

The governor, who is seeking re-election on the platform of APC polled 1,170 votes on Thursday to emerge as his party’s flag bearer for the March 11, 2023 governorship elections.

Sanwo-Olu won in all the 20 local government areas in Lagos State during the primary election held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

In a post on his official social media handle, he said “I am grateful to God, the distinguished delegates and the leadership of the APC for the chance to continue the good work of governance that we have begun in our great state”.

“With this resounding victory in the primary election, I am confident that we are united and ready to continue to be a beacon of hope and service to this great state”.

“To the other contestants, I congratulate you for being a part of this very democratic process and invite you to join hands with me #ForAGreaterLagos”.



