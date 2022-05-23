Savings With Kolo: ‘I Started In January But Gave Up Along The Line. See Why’ (Pics)

This thread was earlier created in January 5th..
https://www.nairaland.com/6924725/saving-kolo-just-began-journey
Hello Nairalanders, I just break open my KOLO. It wasn’t the spirit of SAPA neither was it the spirit of Dorime or Slay Queens. I have decided to use the Money to Balance up with the ones I have in my Bank account to acquire a small car for Business (BOLT).
I was very surprised at how much I’ve saved so far o.
N1000 X 65 PCs = 65,000
N500 X 77 PCs= 38,500
N200 X 23 PCs = 4,600
N100 X 6 PCs = 600
Total savings = 108,700.
My dear Nairalanders, I’ll really appreciate if you can suggest a Nigerian Used Toyota Car between the range of 1.5 – 2Million.
Thanks