Savings With Kolo: ‘I Started In January But Gave Up Along The Line. See Why’ (Pics)

This thread was earlier created in January 5th..

https://www.nairaland.com/6924725/saving-kolo-just-began-journey

Hello Nairalanders, I just break open my KOLO. It wasn’t the spirit of SAPA neither was it the spirit of Dorime or Slay Queens. I have decided to use the Money to Balance up with the ones I have in my Bank account to acquire a small car for Business (BOLT).

I was very surprised at how much I’ve saved so far o.

N1000 X 65 PCs = 65,000

N500 X 77 PCs= 38,500

N200 X 23 PCs = 4,600

N100 X 6 PCs = 600

Total savings = 108,700.

My dear Nairalanders, I’ll really appreciate if you can suggest a Nigerian Used Toyota Car between the range of 1.5 – 2Million.

Thanks

