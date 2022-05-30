Security Chiefs Meet In Lagos Over Okada Ban

Previous thread: Sanwo-Olu Announces Total Ban Of Okada In 6 Local Government
Benjamin Hundeyin is the public relations officer of the Lagos State Police Command.
MOTORCYCLE BAN ENFORCEMENT: CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc meets with Heads of @official_NSCDC, @FRSCNigeria, @rrslagos767, @Taskforce112 and @OfficialLNSC today, May 30, 2022 at the Police Headquarters, Ikeja to further consolidate already mapped out strategies.
