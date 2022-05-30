Security Chiefs Meet In Lagos Over Okada Ban

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Previous thread: Sanwo-Olu Announces Total Ban Of Okada In 6 Local Government

Benjamin Hundeyin is the public relations officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @benhundeyin

MOTORCYCLE BAN ENFORCEMENT: CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc meets with Heads of @official_NSCDC, @FRSCNigeria, @rrslagos767, @Taskforce112 and @OfficialLNSC today, May 30, 2022 at the Police Headquarters, Ikeja to further consolidate already mapped out strategies.

https://mobile.twitter.com/benhundeyin/status/1531259245563371521

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: