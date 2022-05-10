See How Angry Mob Set Robber On Fire In Delta (Graphic Photos)

One out of three robbers was set on fire by angry mob at a checkpoint in Ugbokodo junation in Delta State.

HGS Media Plus gathered that the suspects had succeeded in breaking into three compounds and robbed the occupants.

It was gathered that the suspect broke the windows of the houses and stole items like laptop, phones, money and other valuables.

Consequently, residents raised alarm and the suspects were given a hot chase. One of the suspect was caught while the other two escaped.

The suspect was beaten mercilessly and later set ablaze.



