See People Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen And List Of Attacks This Weekend

IPAN @ipannigeria

For those asking, this is the State of Anambra within the last 48 hours:

• A headless body on Nnobi-Alor-Nkpor road — 21st May, 2022 (7.00AM)

• Three heads (including that of a sitting legislator) at Chisco Park, Amichi — 21st May, 2022 (6.00pm)

2) • Attack at Onitsha Tollgate, Ogbunike/Nkwelle Junction — 22nd May, 2022 (2.00pm)

• Attack around Eke Adazi Nnukwu — 22nd May, 2022 (3.00pm)

• Attack at Ogidi — 22nd May, 2022 (3.30pm)

• Attack at Aforigwe, Umunnachi — 22nd May, 2022 (4.00pm)

3) • Attack around Oraukwu-Abatete — 22nd May, 2022 (5.00pm)

• Attack on Agulu — 22nd May, 2022

• Attack on Nanka — 22nd May, 2022

And I’m making this post at 7.30pm on 22nd May 2022 (who knows what could be happening somewhere else now).

@CCSoludo



https://twitter.com/ipannigeria/status/1528492745664483328

Chukwuemeka not Emeka @Odumegwu_

An Hausa man,wife and killed chased down to Isulo ọrụmba south and killed in Cold blood



Genevieve Udeh @Cliff_colette

Just the woman and her 4 girls.. Her husband wasn’t among



Ayodeji Gasby @Gasbytweet

“Just” abi? No problem since their lives means nothing to you and don’t tell its a wrong choice of words



https://twitter.com/Odumegwu_/status/1528498676959674371

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related