See People Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen And List Of Attacks This Weekend

For those asking, this is the State of Anambra within the last 48 hours:
• A headless body on Nnobi-Alor-Nkpor road — 21st May, 2022 (7.00AM)
• Three heads (including that of a sitting legislator) at Chisco Park, Amichi — 21st May, 2022 (6.00pm)
2) • Attack at Onitsha Tollgate, Ogbunike/Nkwelle Junction — 22nd May, 2022 (2.00pm)
• Attack around Eke Adazi Nnukwu — 22nd May, 2022 (3.00pm)
• Attack at Ogidi — 22nd May, 2022 (3.30pm)
• Attack at Aforigwe, Umunnachi — 22nd May, 2022 (4.00pm)
3) • Attack around Oraukwu-Abatete — 22nd May, 2022 (5.00pm)
• Attack on Agulu — 22nd May, 2022
• Attack on Nanka — 22nd May, 2022
And I’m making this post at 7.30pm on 22nd May 2022 (who knows what could be happening somewhere else now).
Chukwuemeka not Emeka @Odumegwu_
An Hausa man,wife and killed chased down to Isulo ọrụmba south and killed in Cold blood
Genevieve Udeh @Cliff_colette
Just the woman and her 4 girls.. Her husband wasn’t among
Ayodeji Gasby @Gasbytweet
“Just” abi? No problem since their lives means nothing to you and don’t tell its a wrong choice of words
