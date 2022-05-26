See Sudanese Ram Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail After Headbutting Woman To Death (Pix)

Sheep Sentenced To Three Years In Jail After Being Convicted Of Killing A Woman

Rachel Lang

A sheep has been sentenced to jail for three years after he was found guilty of killing a woman.

The ram was taken into police custody in South Sudan earlier this month after it attacked Adhieu Chaping, 45. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Police explained the situation to Sudan’s Eye Radio.

“The ram attacked by hitting her ribs and the old woman died immediately. So this is what happened in Rumbek East in a place called Akuel Yol,” Major Elijah Mabor said.

“Our role as police is to provide safety and separate fights. The ram was apprehended and currently under custody at a Police Station of Maleng Agok Payam.”

Major Mabor explained why the ram was arrested for its actions: “The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably.”

The ram will now spend the next three years in a military camp in Aduel County headquarters in Sudan’s Lakes State.

It is unknown if the animal has expressed remorse for his crime.

A local court also ruled that the owner of the ram, Duony Manyang Dhal, will have to hand over five cows to the victim’s family as compensation.

County administrator Paul Adhong Majak told the Ghana Wish the ram’s owner and the victim’s family are related and ‘neighbours’.

When the ram is freed from prison it will also be gifted to the family in accordance with local law.

Both families have since signed a contract to formalise the agreement with police and community leaders acted as witnesses.

While it might be an odd cause of death, Adhieu Chaping is not the first person to fall victim to a malevolent sheep.



https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-sheep-sentenced-to-three-years-jail-after-murder-conviction-20220523

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related