‘See The ₦100 Oranges I Bought In Birnin Kebbi’ (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7136787/3-small-oranges-bought-n100

last 2 days, someone posted here that he purchased 3 Oranges at 100 naira in the southern part but in Birnin Kebbi I got 7 pieces with 100 naira.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: