‘See The 3 Small Oranges I Bought For ₦100’

So…the N100 orange I bought were sold for N3 twenty years ago.

We all can feel the high cost of food in thee country.

Today I was craving for oranges. Those I saw were too small & not worth the price.

I decided to pick those that look plumpy sold at rate of 3 pieces for N100. Being someone that loves water & any food with water, I bought the oranges like that. Though they were sweet despite looking unripe.

I showed them to my partner. He said they were sold for N3 20 years ago. As in how it come be like this for today price.

