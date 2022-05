I Used a big Stone to kill this crocodile this morning at my work place. I thought that it was alligator or monitor lizard but on a closer examination we discovered that it is a baby crocodile.

That thing has double life oo! I hit it with more that five big stones before it finally died.

I dey fear o! I no fit chop am

I don carry am give aboki

