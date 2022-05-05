See The Individuals To Be Honoured At 10 Anniversary Of Eminent Magazine (Pics)

Eminent Magazine To Honour 10 Distinguish Individuals With Hall Of Fame Awards As It Marks 10 Years Anniversary

One of the leading monthly magazines in Nigeria, Eminent Magazine has concluded plans to confer Hall Of Fame Awards on ten eminent Nigerians for outstanding public consistency in hard work.

This comes as the publication concludes plans to mark its 10th anniversary in the newsstand.

Publisher of the magazine, Uchenna Obizoba Henry said Eminent Magazine is poised to recognising hard work and merit, which is why it has carefully selected awardees based on merit.

The 10th anniversary and award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Sandralia Hotel Abuja on June 19, 2022 at 4pm.

Among those to be honoured include, His Grace, MOST REV VALERIAN OKEKE, Humanitarian Man of the Decade, HIGH CHIEF KENNETH IFEKUDU, Eminent Man of the Decade, CHIEF HON DR EPI OKOYE, Businessman of the Decade, HIGH CHIEF TOCHUKWU METUH Business Icon of the Decade, BARR HELEN MBAKWE, Entrepreneur Woman of the Decade, CHIEF AMB. (PROF) CHIGOZIE NWOLISA, Most Influential Man of the Decade, CHIEF HON OKEY EDOZIE AROH Political icon of the Decade, ELDER GRACE ADAMMA OBI Diaspora Woman of the Decade, CHIEF IKECHUKWU ORANIKA Entrepreneur Man of the Decade and HON ALEX NWANKWO, Media Personality of the Decade.

Celebrity Guests of Honour are High Chief Obinna lylegbu (Obi Cubana) and Evang. Paul Onuorah (Nwa Jesus).

Special Guests of Honour, High Chief Amb. (Pron chigozie Nwolisa (Ochiora) Eminent Man of the year 2016, High Chief Ben Amuta (Onowu Umudioka), Eminent Man of the year 2017 and High Chief solomon Obiudoh (Ononenyi Alor) Eminent Man of the year 2019.

