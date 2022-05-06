See The ‘Joloff Rice’ Served By British Airways (Pictures)

A Twitter user @joevarock posted a picture of a meal that ought to be jollof rice served to her on an airplane en route to Ghana from London.

She wrote

” Twitter, it’s time I share with you the “jollof rice” British Airways served on my flight to Ghana a few weeks ago”

Many took to the comment section to compare the meal to Ghana flag as British airways was savaged. Other passengers also posted pictures of jolof rice served by the same airline while some complained about the ingredients and the wrong spelling.

British airways eventually apologized.

https://mobile.twitter.com/joevarock/status/1521504857328218112

