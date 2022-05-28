See The Moment Wike Stormed PDP Primary Election Venue (Photo)

Governor Nyesom Wike arriving at the PDP presidential primary venue..

One of the leading presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has arrived at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, venue of the party’s primary election.

Wike arrived with his entourage around 5:23pm dressed in a native attire.

Political observers have said the election is among Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki……..More details coming….

https://punchng.com/wike-arrives-at-pdp-primary-election-venue/?amp

