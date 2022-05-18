Self Reliance: We Must Grow What We Eat, And Eat What We Grow – Yahaya Bello

Nigeria may take his pride of place in Agriculture again as the governor of Kogi State and top presidential aspirant under the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that he has a roadmap for the national agricultural reform and agro value chain development. Bello reaching out to party delegates, stalwarts, and the entire Nigerians ahead of the APC primary said his administration will aggressively promote livestock transformation, mechanization of farming, and general restoration of the agro value chain if elected as the president.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxyGjgMrYc8

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related