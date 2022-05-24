Seme/krake Joint Border Post To Be Private Sector Driven

The governments of Nigeria and that of the Beninese have decided to invite private sector to run the Seme/Krake Joint Border Post in order to facilitate trade between the two countries and the sub-regional communities.

This was made Known today in a communique released after the Ministerial Meeting on the Operationalization of the Seme/Krake Joint Border Post held at the location (Abidjan-Lagos Corridor).

It was also agreed that the challenges mitigating against its smooth operation will be addressed within 2 years by both countries before handing over to the private sector.

It will be recalled that the ECOWAS Commission under the 10th European Development Fund Transport Facilitation, funded by the European Union built and equipped by the Joint Border Post.

The highlight of the occasion was the signing of the Bilateral Agreement on the Operationalization of the Joint Border Post by the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, on behalf of the Nigerian government while her counterpart, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, signed on behalf of the Republic of Benin.

Eric Ojiekwe

Director, Press and PR

May 12, 2022

