Senator Olamilekan Adeola Affirms Support For Bola Tinubu (Video)

As the APC primaries draws close, politics gets more interesting.

Note that the Igub state governor, Dapo Abiodun supports Vice President Osinbajo but seems Lagos West Senator and Ogun West Senatorial district candidate, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola has better ideas though

“We are not that kind of people, we are not anyhow people. As far as we are concerned, we are for Asiwaju. We are for Asiwaju”

Crowd sings: “Look at the son of Habiba, Look at the son of Habiba, They want you in Abuja as president, look at the son of Habiba”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6Fe0OoakO8

