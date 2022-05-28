Senator Smart Adeyemi Loses Kogi West Senatorial Ticket To Sunday Karimi (Pix)

Senator Smart Adeyemi, despite dobaleing for GYB lost his Primary Election !!!

KOGI WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT
RESULT

Sunday Karimi – 288
Muyi – 73
Smart Adeyemi – 43 defeated.
Isah Abdulkareem – 9
Doyin- 1
Christopher- 1
Invalid – 6

