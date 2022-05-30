The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voter registration deadline in line with the extension granted political parties for their primaries.

The extension of voter registration, it said, would give more time for eligible Nigerians to exercise their right to participation during the 2023 and subsequent elections.

The online voter pre-registration ends by May 30 2022 while ongoing Continuous Voter Registration will end by 30 June 2022.

However, SERAP in a letter dated May 28, 2022 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said “voters are also critical stakeholders in the electoral process. Treating all eligible Nigerian voters fairly would advance the people’s right to vote and to participate in their own government.

“Extending the voter registration deadline would provide more time for eligible voters, including young people, the elderly, people living with disability, as well as those resident in states facing security challenges and living in IDP camps to participate in the 2023 elections.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/serap-seeks-extension-of-voters-registration-deadline/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related