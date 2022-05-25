Seyi Makinde Emerges PDP Candidate For Oyo Governorship Election

Governor Seyi Makinde has emerged the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Oyo state Governorship election.

The incumbent Governor polled 1040 votes while his rival Hazeem Gbolarumi had two Votes.

Over one thousand delegates across the three senatorial zones of the state participated in the PDP governorship primary held at the Tennis court, Lekan salami stadium ,Ibadan.

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner , Gov Seyi makinde thanked the party for giving him the mandate.

Earlier, Hazeem Gbolarumi had sued for peaceful co-existence in the party.



