Seyi Makinde Shuns Atiku As Ex-VP Meets With SW Delegates

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, shunned former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, despite the Turaki’s itinerary showing he was to meet with the governor after departing Abeokuta.

Atiku is on a tour of Southwest states to meet party delegates ahead of the presidential primary to hold later this month.

According to the itinerary shown to The Guardian, Atiku on Friday met with delegates in Lagos State, after meeting Chief Olabode George at his Ikoyi office.

The ex-vice president continued with his journey yesterday when he met with Ogun State delegates in Abeokuta. But since PDP do not have a governor in Ogun and Lagos states, Atiku did not plan to meet the state governors, but he could not meet Makinde inspite of the fact that some journalists had been informed to be on standby for the meeting.

Recalled that Makinde had earlier told Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who also came to Ibadan to solicit for Oyo State governor’s support for his presidential ambition, that “you know where I belong.” A comment interpreted that Makinde was supporting Governor Nyesom Wike’s presidential aspiration.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President, who will meet with delegates in Ondo and Osun today, while appealing to the delegates he has met for support, said Nigeria needs constitutional reforms to devolve powers to states and local councils, which he promised his government will give priority if elected.

He underscored the need for PDP to work in unity. He added that his priority would be to give every ethnicity and religion a sense of belonging, unlike what is currently happening under the leadership of the incumbent administration.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://guardian.ng/news/makinde-shuns-atiku-as-ex-vice-president-meets-party-delegates-in-ogun-oyo/&ved=2ahUKEwi9z7nC2tH3AhV9gP0HHd1ICDwQFnoECAMQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1JFvEcnSO19DIlmwp_LrpH

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related