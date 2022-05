Hi Nairalanders, can you please share what it looks like working in a Loan Shark company? A friend of mine just got this call to work with one of them, and he doesn’t seem convinced especially with some of the tales of woes he has heard from how Chinese mount pressure on their staff. Please this is urgent as he needs to take a decision. The company owns loads of apps on the Play Store, and he needs your advice. Thanks in advance.

