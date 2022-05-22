Share Your Loan Experience

Let me share my experience.

Last 3 months 3 persons close to me asked for soft loan, one promised to pay back after 2 weeks, another one promised to payback after 3 weeks, the other to pay by April ending. It was not easy but because their reasons looks genuine.

It is now the third weekend of May, none has paid back.

The one who promised April salary said he will pay when he collect salary. I am sure he has collected April salary.

The other who promised two weeks no longer chat or pick my calls.

The last the person said was that can’t I dash him/her.

I have actually move on. Just that, they asked for loan and not gift. The painful thing is the one who is not talking to me.

I have lost money and a friend. If you lend money to a friend you either lose your money or friendship or both. In this case both are lost.

Summary: Never lend money you cannot forgo.

