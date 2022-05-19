‘She Walks Around Unclad In Our Shared Apartment’

With apologies to this fellow, I make this complaint.

Please, how can I handle this situation I found myself in this shared room.

I am someone who likes and respect peoples privacy and mine a lot and this was why it took me time to opt for a shared apartment until things got out of hand and I had to settle for it due to lack of sufficient funds.

The issue is about this fellow. The first night I got there, after a few mins she just went completely unclad. In my mind, I thought it was because she wanted to bathe, that she’ll probably get into a nighty once she’s done but to my surprise, she didn’t. And the way she goes about unclad, bending in front of me is so disturbing. I feel like telling her to cover up a bit but I know I can’t.

I know the weather is hot but hey… we need to show some decency here.

The first night I did that nonsense but that was after the light was turned off but yesterday, mehn… I couldn’t continue so I wore my panties and later covered up a bit with wrapper but she’ll just come and open everything waaaa… And its getting on my nerves.

This has got me wondering, so this is how this students leave their bodies anyhow?

I’m still trying to absorb everything about this new lifestyle because I’ve never seen such before. Though, when I was living alone, I used to go to sleep the way God created me. That is because I’m all alone. Not when someone is around. I can’t

I asked the man in charge if I can put a partition, he said the fan would disturb it otherwise, I planned to call a capenter to come and partition my space. Its not too late. I might still get a mobile partition by weekend if I find something nice.

What do you think, fam.?

