Shehu Na’Allah Kura Resigns As Kano Commissioner, Defects To NNPP

Shehu Na’Allah Kura, Kano State commissioner for finance and economic development, has resigned

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Kura resigned from Ganduje’s cabinet after his Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, quit the cabinet and defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The statement reads, “One of the commissioners nominated for appointment by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau into the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the lucrative ministry of finance and economic development, Shehu Na’Allah Kura has resigned and joined his boss.”

According to Malam Muhammad Garba, Kura was appointed as commissioner into the key ministry at the request of Shekarau after the 2019 election.

The commissioner added that until the recent defection of his boss, Kura was a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and had previously served as commissioner of planning and budget.

In an interview he granted shortly after joining NNPP, Shekarau had narrated how he nominated Kura to serve under Ganduje.

“Ganduje approached me in his first tenure and asked me to nominate one person to be appointed commissioner. Shehu Na’allah Kura was one of the loyal and hardworking party members. So I gave his name,” he had said.

“The governor approached me again during his second term that he was granting our group two positions of commissionership, but he has selected one for us, we are to select another. And he said, he had selected Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and we said this is fraudulent.

“In the first place, we were not disowning Kwankwaso but the fact is that he had been in APC and as a commissioner over a year ahead of our defection to APC and as such, while we agree he’s one of us, but if we were to select, he couldn’t have been the one by any standard. I therefore said since you are technically giving us only one position, you already had Shehu Na’allah Kura. If you want to continue with him, we have no objection and he agreed and hence Kura was reappointed for the second term.”

Kura is yet to publicly announce his defection from the APC to NNPP.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-gandujes-commissioner-resigns-defects-to-nnpp

