Senator Shehu Sani has announced that he lost the Kaduna PDP Governorship prinary held yesterday to Honourable Isah Ashiru

He got two votes.

The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded.I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.I wish to congratulate him.Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime;unfortunately,I don’t know who they are,so that I can appreciate these clean votes.We look forward.



https://mobile.twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1529671780318715904

