Shekarau supporters were captured in a video shared by Sahara Reporters booing Ganduje out of Shekarau’s house where he went to stop him from defecting to APC.

Kano @OfficialAPCNg Crisis: Shekarau’s Supporters Boo @GovUmarGanduje As He Visits Former Minister In His House To Beg Him Not To Decamp To NNPP.



https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/1525238988411387906?t=8VkSMTK9UMzbiOWfwC2Ayg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related