Shock As Sokoto Residents Identify Murdered Bandit As Former Neighbour

Residents of Takakume in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State were shocked on Sunday when the leader of the gang that attacked the community was identified as their former neighbour.

Armed gang had invaded the community in the early hours of Sunday, but the vigilante engaged them in a fierce battle, leading to the death of the gang leader.

“He was the one leading the attack on the community,” a resident, who craved anonymity, said

Speaking to newsmen, the council chairman, Abdulwahab Goronyo, said the bandits attacked the community around midnight, killed one person and abducted six.

“Vigilantes in the area pursued the bandits and in the process killed one of them who was later identified as one of the persons that once resided in the area. He lived with his parents.”

The chairman added that the same village was attacked by bandits some days earlier, while those abducted were still in captivity.

A source said out of annoyance that the their leader was killed during the recent attack, the bandits shot the captives dead.

“The bandits, however, shot the abductees to death and their bodies were recovered this morning and buried,” the source said.



https://dailytrust.com/shock-as-residents-identify-murdered-bandit-as-former-neighbour

