Shooting Incident At Xavier High School, New Orleans. Suspect Detained

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting incident on campus of Xavier University, in area of Convocation Center. Initial information shows three gunshot wound victims transported to local hospital via EMS. Subject has been detained at the scene.

SOURCE

According to the NOPD, at least 3 people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

Detectives say the shooting happened near the Xavier Convocation Center, where the Morris Jeff Community School was having its graduation ceremony.

The high school graduation ceremony began at 10:00 a.m. and the shooting was reported around noon.

According to the NOPD, a suspect has been detained at the scene.



SOURCE

