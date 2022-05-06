Should I Accept The New Job Offer?

My current employer pays me N50k monthly with accommodation & transport benefits. Now, I have a new job offer of N80k salary with no accommodation. And the monthly estimation of transport fare for the new job would be N36k (from the N80k). But the only thing I am considering now is the new position I am offered, which would be of great value to my career pursuit. The new pay is nothing to write about, I am only considering the value the new position would add to my CV. Actually, our agreement during the interview was N80k for the three months’ probationary period & there would be increment with satisfactory performance. The first offer letter they sent had N60k pay for the probation & N20k increment afterwards, which I rejected. The new offer letter has N80k pay with no increment after the probation. And, I would sign a year contract with them. I doubt surviving in Lagos with the salary. My current job is not in Lagos.

Kindly advise me on what to do. I have just 24hrs to accept or reject the offer.

It’s a field engineering. I am currently a technician & now offered a field engineer’s position (team lead).

Thanks in anticipation for your inputs.

