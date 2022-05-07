Should I Accept This Job Offer?

Hello Friends,

I got a job offer from one of the FMCG companies.

It requires me to oversee the reception and distribution of the company’s products across an area

covering up 17 local governments.

The pay is 83k gross with 10k lunch allowance monthly.

There is a gold package HMO for me, my spouse and up to 4 children.

There is also monthly allowance of up to 15k for calls and data.

The job comes with annual, casual, sick and maternity/paternity leaves.

There is opportunity for growth.

The cost of survival is considerable as the job offer is one of the south-south states, Akwa Ibom to be precised.

The challenge is that i am scared of moving as i don’t have a place to stay in the state and i don’t know anyone there.

