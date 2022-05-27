‘Should I Humble Myself Before My Cousin?’

My younger cousin is what you will regard as a typical big boy.He drives a good car and is living large.

We haven’t been in contact for a long while so I decided to get his number and call him to catch up on old times. I really wanted him to put me through his line of work so I could solve my personal issues. He invited me over to his place and I stayed there for 3 days.

Omo after the first day there,he gave me his clothes to help him wash and instructed me to clean his flat.Hmmm I did it o

He came back with his woman and didn’t even mutter as much as a thank you.

He even told her I was one of those his family members ‘wey no get levels’.He said it in a very spiteful and disregarding manner.This na person I senior o and he do visit us then when he was little.

I was a little pissed at that descrption and he noticed it.there are other humiliating stuff that happened that day but I don’t really have strength for typing.He was just using me to shine in front of the girl.

Before I left,he told me I will need to humble myself before him unless nothing for me.

I’m thinking of going back there to apologise to him for being pissed at him.

How do you guys see it?

I really need his percuniary support to solve my personal issues.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related