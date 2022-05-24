Should I Leave My Job And Japa To The UK?

Hello Folks,

I need una inputs, I tried scanning through nairaland threads and I am getting more of technicalities and rules lol. I need real experiences. As everybody around me dey japa so I decided to give it a thought. I work with a fintech company and net a little over =N=600k monthly. I am considering relocating to either UK,Germany,New Zealand, Australia or Canada. I am married with four kids. They said study route is the best .

A few of my colleagues that travelled just dey dull my ginger. My Oga who nets over 750k, we spoke today and he is considering a security man job, and claims net pay is over 2M monthly. Biko I cannot come and kill myself.

My friend, we spoke this evening and he responded oboy make I no lie you, na shit i dey pack for here, the good news is they say it will always get better with time. What if person no come eventually become citizen, is it a must you go become citizen.

I don talk to over 10 persons today and they all saying everything is though. Me I don’t like stress, where me and wify go dey overwork just dey pay bills. Ofcourse I no get strength for menial jobs, make one oyibo use me take dey shine lol….

I no get any exceptional skill, I be sales man ooo.

Would you advise I still gamble and go with family abi make I hold my job oooo.

Please, I would welcome suggestions and advise.

Thanks Guys

