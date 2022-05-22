Should I Report This Suspicious Transaction Or Play Along?

Good day my good people out there.
On February third this year, I got a message from GTBank that a GTBank account has been opened for me, with my account number. The message did not specify who, from where or why the account was opened for me. I tried to contact GTBank customer service but i got no reply from their WhatsApp number. Now this morning, I got a credit alert of ₦5 through GTB GAPS services from IJM INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED.
I’ve not heard about this very company before and all my google searches are not helping matters at all.
GTB GAPS i learnt processes funds that are paid in batches…. It’s a kind of E-cheques.
So i really want to know if anyone received the same message or does anyone have any idea where this whole thing is coming from. Do i really need to report to the bank or just ignore?
Messages are sent to my small phone; i should have attached screenshots.
Admins pls help me push to fp