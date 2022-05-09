Should I Stay In The Engineering Field Or Move To The Finance Sector?

Good day guys and I hope God catapults us to our next Level in life

Please, I need advice…

This write up might be long but please bear with me and give your honest, critical analysis and mature opinion(s).

I am a graduate of Elect/Elect Engineering, graduated 2015 from a Nigerian Federal University.

Before graduating I have been doing some Secondary school teachings during holidays and ASUU strike periods.

After graduating, I did some little sales and maketing jobs and teaching as well as I was yet to get my school statement of result due to issues I needed to sort out so I could not go for NYSC

So after I sorted it out, got my result and went for NYSC 2017/2018..I served in an off-grid private electrical power generating company in Ogun state..

After NYSC, a relative who is a top staff(An executive director) of a nigerian tier-2 bank invited me to come work in the bank, so I grabbed the opportunity without hesitation because of the fear of unemployment that has plagued our nation and also considering the fact that I graduated with a 2.2, so I feared that I might experience difficulty getting a job in my discipline

I started with being a contract staff as a sales executive with little pay..he promised that he will help me get confirmed as a full staff in a year but after 1year I only got a little promotion to another job role still a contract staff with very little salary increase so after a few months, I got agitated and wanted to leave but he persuaded me to stay but after some months further I made a very big mistake and did something that questioned my integrity, so I was sacked, the man that promised to help me stopped picking my calls, I became very depressed and downcasted because I knew I had dissappointed myself, my family, my colleagues and even the management since they all saw me as an industrious lad who was doing very well in his role and meeting targets.

I wallowed in depression and self-pity for more than a month before I moved on with my life and got another Job in a Lending company as a Sales Analyst with a higher net salary of about 160k(more than ×2 of what I earn before) but the pressure in the company was too much and stress of going from mainland to Island everyday and this was early last year when 3rd mainland bridge was under repairs, the traffic was crazy.

Due to the pressure and toxicity of the company coupled with the fact that my girlfriend whom I thought was my source of happiness and was doing all I could to please her started seeing another guy, her colleague at the office(fear women).., my self-exteem and confidence dropped drastically so I had to resign from the company after three months just for my mental health…With the advise of friends, I started doing e-hailing(bolt) business but my car(nissan) high maintenance, police, lastma, taskforce etc… even ‘agbero’ wahala frustrated me and made me reconsider.

Now I am back to my engineering field which I got a job as a Sales Engineer for 75k salary 3months ago . Its a one-man business Electrical Engineering company. although the MD has promised to review my salary since I am doing well at my role..

During the interview, I said I would only accept a minimum of 120k as salary but he said he could only afford to pay me 85k since he was going to train me

Now my serious deliberation is this:

*Should I move back to the finance sector considering the fact that I now have about 4years+ experience or I should continue and grow in the engineering field that I only have a little over a year experience?*

The pay is very little with many expenses and responsibilities …not in comparison with anybody though but I am 30 already and most of my mates are already married with kids. I am not getting any younger.

Honest advise please

Mods should please help move it to front page…Many thanks

