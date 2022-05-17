Sights & Sounds Of Obollo Afor In Enugu State (Pictures & Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8Iz33_izKQ

Obollo-Afor in Udenu (Enugu State) is a place in Nigeria about 148 mi (or 238 km) south of Abuja, the country’s capital city.

Obollo Afor is a connecting town between Enugu state and Benue State.

Obollo afor is rich in agricultural products like yam, maize, breadfruit, cassava, cocoa yam, etc. The people are mostly consistent farmers and pretty traders. They are beautiful and energetic easy going people.

We know of 8 airports near Obollo-Afor, of which one is a larger airport. The closest airport in Nigeria is Akanu Ibiam Airport in a distance of 31 mi (or 49 km), South. Besides the airports, there are other travel options available.

While being here, you might want to pay a visit to some of the following locations: Enugu-Ezike, Ibagwa-Aka, Otukpa, Ikem and Ogbede. To further explore this place, just scroll down and browse the available info.

Lalasticlala mukina2 mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related