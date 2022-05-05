Simon Ekpa Condemn’s IPOB’s DOS For Today’s Sit At Home

The DOS faction of Ipob declared that there will be sit at home protests today, May 5th, 2022 and tomorrow May 6th. Since then armed men have been going around Aba to enforce the order. IPOB Announces 5th, 6th May 2022 As Another Sit At Home Protest

The leader of the Autopiloters faction of Ipob, Simon Ekpa, had previously declared that there will be sit at home protests on the 16th, 17th and 18th of May. Now Mr Ekpa has taken to Twitter to condemn the DOS for the enforcement of today’s protest.

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never enforce sit at home using rag gunmen. The picture you see circulating on social media are from the expelled criminals trying to sabotage MNK. Today, they were no sit at home anywhere in Biafraland. Sit at home is 16th, 17th & 18th May 2022.



