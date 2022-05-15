Simon Ekpa Reacts To Governor Soludo’s Meeting With Nnamdi Kanu

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has met with the leader of Ipob, Nnamdi Kanu, in detention and he had this to say.

I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Friday, 13th May, 2022 to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

It is well indeed!

The leader of the Autopiloters faction of Ipob, Simon Ekpa, had this reaction.

Tell Soludo that we are not doing FOTO freedom fighting, the only broadcast we will listen to is freedom broadcast. Only when MNK broadcast to us from his house in Afaraukwu or somewhere else, we will not listen to any broadcast from the courtroom. We know their next plan.



