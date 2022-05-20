Sit-At-Home: Adopt Another Approach – Delta Government Tells IPOB, Unknown Gunmen

Sit-At-Home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen

The Delta State Government has appealed to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to adopt other ways of driving home their agitation.

Although it blamed the Nigerian Government for its poor handling of agitations in the country, it noted that the current sit-at-home approach was not only putting the lives of residents in danger but also negatively affecting the economy of the South-East and neighbouring states.

Hoodlums suspected to be linked to IPOB while enforcing the sit-at-home order allegedly killed one person, razed two trucks and one tricycle and riddled a Volkswagen car with bullets on Wednesday, in Ugbolu, near Asaba, Delta State.

Addressing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, admitted that the Nigerian Government did not handle the issue relating to the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, properly.

“It is true some of us believe the Federal Government should have been able to handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, our brother, much more mature in such a way that it will not lead to agitations. “Nobody is happy about what is happening in the South East, and, so, we plead with our brothers who are asking people to stay at home to take a second look at it because it does appear we are inflicting more injury on our people. “It is affecting our economy in the South East, I use the word ‘our’ because whatever that happens to our brothers in the South East also happens to us. “So, we are pleading with our brothers to adopt another means of agitating without having to pose danger to the livelihood or any other person for that matter, while we hope that the Federal Government would possibly find reasons these things are happening,” he said.



Sources: http://saharareporters.com/2022/05/20/sit-home-adopt-another-approach-delta-government-begs-ipob-unknown-gunmen

https://www.facebook.com/517700755329090/posts/1432378683861288/?app=fbl

