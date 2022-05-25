Sit-At-Home For 26th May 2022 Will Still Hold – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has stated that the cancelled sit-at-home exercise which was supposed to hold on Thursday 26th May, 2022 will still hold, IGBERETV reports.

Following the adjournement of Nnamdi Kanu’s court case to 28th of June, 2022, IPOB cancelled a sit-at-home exercise meant to hold on 26th of May 2022.

After the announcement of Nnamdi Kanu’s court case postponement, Simon Ekpa took to his Twitter handle to state that the sit-at-home exercise scheduled to hold on 26th of May 2022 will still hold.

See his tweets below.

“MNK court scheduled to hold tomorrow 26.5.2022 has been cancelled. We urge Biafrans to maintain the tomorrows sit at home civil disobedience. Biafraland will remain under lock & key. A judicial system that doesn’t respect its own decision can’t be trusted,we demand u free MNK @UN”



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529415900167913472?s=19

“We the Biafra people can’t be pushed around. We will speak very loud tomorrow by sitting at home.

Join our emergency broadcast shortly.”



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529416545432133632?t=9112Ax3s9WiQNToPfZsTkA&s=19

“We are not sitting at home for court, we are sitting at home to demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, & for the fact that the Fulani are taking us for a ride, we will ride with them.”



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529418702462107650?t=N0uolM1O6-gQmfR73Su7Ow&s=19

“There is no reason whatsoever to postpone the bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow to another extension of over a month 28th of June.

There is already a miscarriage of judicial process. So therefore we will embark on our civil disobedience. We will not rest until he is released”



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529417888116920321?t=MMh9YFX-g1ruavf3p7OFhQ&s=19

“Call me @Nigel_Farage of Biafra for I will be one of those chosen ones to lead Biafra out of Nigeria. Considering that African leaders are wicked, corrupt & criminals. To win this battle, we will be applying multidimensional approach & at the end we will disintegrate Nigeria @UN”



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1529448283483033601?t=7PZtuuK3MdnvQ2L_skbFcA&s=19

