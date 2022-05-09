Sit-At-Home: Vehicle Burnt This Early Morning By Unknown Gunmen In Onitsha (Photos)

Let me translate for our none Igbo friends.

From the second video by the right.

The guy close to the girl was saying this is a hier purchase vehicle of 1.6 million naira.

I no fit call my yard name. This is because the Facebook user is scared of the unknown gunmen.

She said ha gi mma, ha gi egbe. Meaning they came with knife and they came with guns.

They beat up the guy. They wanted to slice him with their knife but I dont know how lucky he ran away.

The guy was saying his wife just gave birth

Omooooorrrrrrr… we’re still in shock! they no carry car but they’re armed, covered their face with mask and was speaking a very good Igbo…

They said I quote (they asked what’s today, isn’t it sit at home, where are you going? Are you not supposed to be sitting at home?)

In my area name withheld

This is to say they’ve finally arrived in Awada Onitsha

The keke guy was lucky though cos they would’ve butchered him but I think their focus was to set the keke on fire let it sound as a warning in the area….



https://www.facebook.com/100007708903299/posts/3242332806033651/

