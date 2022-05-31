Skeletons Of Over 40 People & Some Who Died Of Syphilis Found In Peru (Graphic Pics)

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of 42 humans in a cemetery next to a Peruvian hospital that dates back to the 16th century, when the country first became part of the Spanish empire.

Built in 1552 specifically for Spanish patients, the historic building is considered to be the oldest hospital in both Peru and South America.

The site, thought to be where the first doctors of the 16th century were trained, had a church for the dying to be close to God and even a space for the mentally ill.

Patients who arrived at the hospital were placed in beds located in the corridors and that from their bed they could listen to mass, it’s thought

Although not thought to be among the bodies, experts think the site also hides the remains of the mummies of the last Incas

Peruvian archaeologists had found the cemetery around 20 years ago, back in the 2000s, but the bodies have only just been excavated

The bodies have remained undiscovered for centuries, despite being buried only around 12 inches (30cm) beneath the ground.

Although not thought to be among the bodies found, experts think the site also hides the remains of the mummies of the last Incas, the tribe that once ruled the Andean region of South America before the Spanish conquest.

In addition, experts have found an underground crypt and fragments of pre-Hispanic ceramics, likely from before the construction of the hospital, possibly dating to the time of the Incas.

The bodies were mostly male, according to experts. They belonged to people who died of syphilis and from deformities in the skull

Close-up of one of the bodies in the old hospital, considered the first hospital for Spaniards during expansion of the Spanish empire and built in 1552

Most of the newly-found bones belonged to males, several of whom had died of syphilis and from deformities in the skull, according to the experts.

Archaeologists have found a cross, possibly made of copper, that one of the deceased had around his neck.

Historically, patients who arrived at the hospital were placed in beds located in the corridors and that from their bed they could listen to mass.

‘The people who did not survive the treatment were buried here,’ Héctor Walde, chief archaeologist for the Lima municipality, told the Associated Press.

‘The ritual and religiosity in Lima was very strong.’

Hospital Real de San Andrés was founded by Viceroy Andres Hurtado de Wildoso, a Spanish military officer.

The main structure of the hospital was designed in the shape of a cross, with an alter in the centre.

Other adjacent structures included offices, a pharmacy, a psychiatric ward, as well as a garden and the cemetery.

It was around two years ago that archaeologists began to rediscover the one-hectare complex. The recent excavations have uncovered the incredible finds

Bottles wrapped in cotton wool and protective containers and plate/bowl fragments were among the collection uncovered from the Lima hospital

Excavations at the location began 20 years ago and uncovered evidence of the cemetery, as well as the remains of a 19th-century fountain, an early colonial trash pit and a vaulted structure.

But the 42 bodies have been unearthed only after several months of recent excavations at the site of downtown Lima.

Two years ago, archaeologists began to rediscover the one-hectare complex, which is on a bustling street near a police station and a costume shop.

Source: Daily Mail

