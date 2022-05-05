Soldiers Kill IPOB Gunmen In Abia State

Soldiers of 14 Brigade Army Headquarters, Ohafia, Abia State, have reportedly killed gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The incident, our correspondent gathered, took place in the Uratta area of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway yesterday.
The number of the IPOB suspects killed was, however, disputed.
A source claimed four members of the outlawed organisation died in a shootout but another report said one pro-Biafra agitator was killed.
https://thenationonlineng.net/soldiers-kill-ipob-suspects-in-abia/