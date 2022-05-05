Soldiers Kill IPOB Gunmen In Abia State

Soldiers of 14 Brigade Army Headquarters, Ohafia, Abia State, have reportedly killed gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The incident, our correspondent gathered, took place in the Uratta area of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway yesterday.

The number of the IPOB suspects killed was, however, disputed.

A source claimed four members of the outlawed organisation died in a shootout but another report said one pro-Biafra agitator was killed.



https://thenationonlineng.net/soldiers-kill-ipob-suspects-in-abia/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related