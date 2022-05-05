Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has introduced two phone lines for Anambra people to report cases of insecurity or suspected activities.

There have been cases of insecurity in the state, with security agents being the primary target, alongside their facilities.

Soludo, who announced this on Wednesday, called on citizens of the state to report suspected activities through the lines, assuring of confidentiality and swift response.

In a special announcement, the governor said: “We have released special lines for active citizens’ collaboration in this quest for a peaceful, secure and liveable Anambra State.

“Feel free to report any unlawful activity within and around you. If You See Something, Say Something,” the notice urged.

He gave out the phone lines as; 07039896429 and 09017280990.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/04/soludo-launches-phone-lines-for-anambra-residents-to-report-insecurity/

